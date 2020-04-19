Paul Ritter: Science teacher sees hope

“Teachers are doing everything they can right now to really not only help these kids, but to meet the needs of all these things that we can’t see anymore,” he says.

While they’re stuck at home, Paul, Jodee and their youngest daughter Taylor have been assembling jigsaw puzzles, feeding his classroom’s alligator snapping turtles, trying ab workouts and just talking.

Practicing social distancing comes with sacrifices, though, since their oldest daughter Baylee had to stay in Grays Lake with her fiance instead of coming home for Easter this year. But they’re still only a video call away.

"In the long run, I realize we live in Central Illinois and I realize that Central Illinois is a small part of the world, but if we all do our part, the world will be a much better place," he says. "And our country, we will survive. We will get through this with a much greater appreciation.

"I do believe there's hope for the future."

