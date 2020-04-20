Peace Meals 4/20/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.

Menus for April 27 through May 1 are:

Monday — Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green and wax beans with bacon and onion, whole-grain wheat, fresh grapes

Tuesday — Saucy cabbage rolls, corn, dinner roll, Hawaiian salad

Wednesday — Shepherd's pie, Harvard beets, dinner roll, pears

Thursday — Beef patty with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cinnamon chunky applesauce

Friday — Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun, peaches

The meals can also be home delivered.

Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:

Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.