Peace Meals 5/11/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.

Menus for May 18 through May 22 are:

Monday — Sloppy joe sandwich, Brussels sprouts, scalloped corn, bun, apple slices

Tuesday — Focaccia chicken breast, potato casserole, seasoned greens, Texas toast, tropical fruit

Wednesday — Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, sliced pears

Thursday —  Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, whole-grain wheat, pineapple tidbits

Friday —  Chicken salad, tortellini vegetable soup, creamy coleslaw, crackers, fruit salad

The meals can also be home delivered.

Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:

Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.

