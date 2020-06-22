Peace Meals 6/22/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations.
Menus for June 29 through July 3 are:
Monday — Swiss beef patty, ranch potatoes, Midori-blend vegetables, whole-grain wheat, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday — Creamed chicken with green onion and pimento, Italian green beans, biscuits, sliced pineapple
Wednesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, grapes
Thursday — Cheese, ham, chicken or tuna salad; creamy vegetable soup; gelatin with fruit; crackers; peaches
Friday — Closed for Fourth of July
The meals can also be home delivered.
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.
