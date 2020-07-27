Peace Meals 7/27/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.
Menus for Aug. 3 through 7 are:
Monday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, fruit juice, breadstick, brownie bites
Tuesday — Roasted pork loin, zucchini bake, broccoli/cauliflower, whole-grain wheat, Hawaiian salad
Wednesday — Chicken enchiladas, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, whole-grain wheat, cantaloupe
Thursday — Hamloaf or meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, dinner roll, dreamsicle gelatin
Friday — Steakburger, lettuce and tomato slices, kidney bean salad, bun, peaches
The meals can also be home delivered.
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.
