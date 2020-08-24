Peace Meals 8/24/20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations.

Menus for Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 are:

Monday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, fruit juice, breadstick, brownie bites

Tuesday — Roasted pork loin, zucchini bake, broccoli/cauliflower, whole-grain wheat, Hawaiian salad

Wednesday — Chicken enchiladas, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, whole-grain wheat, cantaloupe

Thursday — Hamloaf or meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, dinner roll, dreamsicle gelatin

Friday — Steakburger, lettuce and tomato slices, kidney bean salad, bun, peaches

The meals can also be home delivered.

Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:

Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.