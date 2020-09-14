Peace Meals 9/14/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.
Menus for Sept. 21 through 25 are:
Monday — Stuffed chicken breast with brown rice, stir-fry vegetables, Lyonnaise carrots, whole-grain wheat, pears
Tuesday — Brat, potato salad, Italian green beans, bun, scalloped pineapple
Wednesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, grapes
Thursday — Chef's choice, regional favorites
Friday — Taco salad with meat, beans, chese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce; Mandarin oranges; taco chips; pudding
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.
