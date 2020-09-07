Peace Meals 9/7/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.
Menus for Sept. 14 through 18 are:
Monday — Pork burger sandwich, Midori-blend vegetables, Harvard beets, bun, apple slices
Tuesday — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, Texas toast, watermelon
Wednesday — Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber-onion salad, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, strawberry oatmeal bar
Thursday — Riblet, seasoned black-eyed peas, vegetable pasta salad, bun, fruit cobbler
Friday — Beef and noodles; mashed potatoes; sweet, cinnamon carrots; whole-grain wheat; melon salad
The meals can also be home delivered.
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.
