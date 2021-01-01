Peace Meals CNCopy

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations.
Menus for Monday through Jan. 13 are:
Monday — Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday — Chicken pot pie, lettuce salad, biscuits, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday — Chili mac with beans, carrots, Texas toast, peach crisp.
Thursday — Pork chop with gravy, winter vegetables, Texas toast, pumpkin bar.
Friday — Ham or cheese salad, potato soup, cole slaw, wheat bread, crackers, fruit salad.
The meals can also be home delivered.
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa Senior Citizens’ Center, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-4083; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8415; Harvest Table, Saybrook, 309-475-5106; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 217-736-2322; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; and Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.