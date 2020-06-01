Peace Meals for June 8-20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.
Menus for June 8 through June 12 are:
Monday — Sausage and gravy, mini potato bakers, warm fruit compote, biscuits, fruit juice
Tuesday — Taco salad with meat, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato; sour cream; taco sauce; sliced peaches; taco chips; pudding
Wednesday — Pepper beef over brown rice, peas and carrots, cinnamon baked apples, whole-grain wheat, fresh fruit
Thursday — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breaded tomatoes, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Friday — Roasted pork loin, baked beans, Sicilian vegetable mix, apricots, whole-grain wheat, graham crackers
The meals can also be home delivered.
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!