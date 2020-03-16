Peace Meals 3/16/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers meals Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.
Menus for March 23 through March 27 are:
Monday — Savory sausage stew with beans, seasoned carrots, biscuits, spiced apple rings
Tuesday — Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breaded tomatoes, roll, seasonal dessert
Wednesday — Ravioli with meat sauce, broccoli, corn, whole grain wheat bread, pudding
Thursday — Salisbury beef patty, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll, banana bread with cream cheese
Friday — Chef's choice, regional favorites
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.