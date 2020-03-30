Peace Meals 3/30/20

The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers meals Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations. Due to the coronavirus threat, meals are only being home delivered or can be picked up at the sites. There is no community dining at the locations.
Menus for April 6 through April 10 are:
Monday — Swiss beef patty, ranch potatoes, Midori-blend vegetables, whole-grain wheat bread
Tuesday — Creamed chicken with green onions and pimento, Italian green beans, biscuits, sliced pineapple
Wednesday — Ham loaf, frosted sweet potatoes, seasoned peas, gelatin with fruit, rye bread, oatmeal cookie with raisins
Thursday — Mostaccioli with meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing packet, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit juice
Friday — Closed for Good Friday observance
Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:
Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.
