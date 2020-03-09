Peace Meals 3/9/20
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program offers a noon meal Monday through Friday for people age 60 and older at various McLean County and DeWitt County locations.

Menus for March 16 through March 20 are:

Monday — Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole grain wheat bread, apricots

Tuesday — Pork chop sandwich, buttered baby baker potatoes, Mexi corn with lima beans, bun, fruit juice

Wednesday — Swissed beef patties with tomato, onion, celery, green pepper; coleslaw, roll, fruit crisp

Thursday — Breakfast casserole, applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries

Friday — Salmon burger, Venetian-blend vegetables, potato casserole, roll, Mandarin oranges

The meals can also be home delivered.

Reservations for the meals must be made by noon one day in advance by calling the number listed with the meal site as follows:

Normal Community Activity Center, 309-888-9099; Chenoa St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 815-945-5701; Danvers Fire Department meeting room, 309-963-3958; Dwight Senior Center, 800-543-1770; Gibson City Senior Service Center, 217-784-4891; LeRoy United Methodist Church, 309-962-7091; Lexington Community Building, 309-365-8047; Saybrook Harvest Table, 800-543-1770; DeWitt County Friendship Center, Clinton, 217-935-9411; Weldon Community Building, Weldon, 800-543-1770; Santa Anna Township Hall, Farmer City, 309-928-3321; Heyworth/Shirley, 800-543-1770. For general information, call 800-543-1770.

