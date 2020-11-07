Pence continues Hoosier streak of one-term Republican vice presidents

The apparent electoral defeat of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence continues an unusual streak in the annals of American history.

None of the four Republican vice presidents hailing from Indiana ever has served more than one term.

And, potentially problematic for Pence, no Hoosier vice president of any political party subsequently has won the presidency — or even been elected to any other office.

With Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris projected as president- and vice-president-elect Saturday, Pence becomes the most recent Hoosier since Vice President Dan Quayle (1989-1993) to fail to win a second term.

Quayle represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate for eight years before George H.W. Bush picked him as his running mate in 1988.

Following his 1992 reelection defeat, Quayle opted out of a 1996 presidential bid and then quit his 2000 campaign even before the Iowa caucuses.

He now lives in Arizona and leads a private equity investment firm.

Pence allies have hinted he's likely to mount a 2024 run for president, though Pence potentially could be persuaded to stand aside if Trump decides to go for a comeback.