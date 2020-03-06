Penn, Drake light up MVC champ Northern Iowa in quarterfinals; Valpo rallies past Loyola

Northern Iowa (25-6), which beat Drake 70-43 six days ago on the Bulldogs' home floor, was led by AJ Green with 19 points, although he was just 8-of-25 shooting. Trae Berhow, who averages more than 13 points, was scoreless. The Panthers were 5 of 25 from distance and shot 31% overall.

Valpo 74, Loyola 73, OT: Eron Gordon's layup with three seconds left in overtime capped an 18-point comeback as No. 7-seed Valparaiso stunned No. 2 Loyola in a quarterfinal game.

The Crusaders (18-15), who trailed 45-27 with 15:44 left in the second half, received 15 points from Ryan Fazekas, including a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation for a 68-all tie.

Loyola (21-11) was led by junior guard Keith Clemons' career-high 28 points.

Valpo advanced to the semifinals for the first time in its three years in the Valley and meets the winner of the last quarterfinal between No. 3 Indiana State and No. 6 Missouri State on Saturday.

Bradley 64, Southern Illinois 59: Darrell Brown scored 19 points and Ja'Shon Henry converted the tie-breaking three-point play with 19.7 seconds remaining to give fourth-seeded Bradley the win over fifth-seeded Southern Illinois.