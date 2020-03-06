Penn, Drake light up MVC champ Northern Iowa in quarterfinals; Valpo rallies past Loyola

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Roman Penn scored a career-high 26 points, including 12 straight to start a game-breaking 18-0 run midway through the second half, and eighth-seeded Drake shocked Missouri Valley Conference champion Northern Iowa, 77-56, in a MVC Tournament quarterfinal Friday.
The Bulldogs shot 59% and led by as many as 16 before settling for a 43-33 halftime lead. The top-seeded Panthers battled back and three times Austin Phyfe pulled them within two, the last time at 50-48 with 12:36 to play.
Shortly after that, Penn went to work. It started with a pair of free throws at the 10:50 mark. He followed up with a couple of layups and a pair of 3-pointers. After teammate Liam Robbins scored inside, Penn hit another jumper and Garrett Sturtz capped the 18-0 run with a pair of free throws for a 67-48 lead with 2:28 to play.
Drake (20-13), which reached 20 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1971, faces Bradley in the semifinals on Saturday.
Isaiah Brown's 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining ended Northern Iowa's drought that featured 11 empty possessions with 10 missed shots, a missed front end of a one-and-one and two turnovers after offensive rebounds.
Penn, a 5-foot-11 guard, also had eight rebounds and eight assists. Robbins added 17 points with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Northern Iowa (25-6), which beat Drake 70-43 six days ago on the Bulldogs' home floor, was led by AJ Green with 19 points, although he was just 8-of-25 shooting. Trae Berhow, who averages more than 13 points, was scoreless. The Panthers were 5 of 25 from distance and shot 31% overall.
Valpo 74, Loyola 73, OT: Eron Gordon's layup with three seconds left in overtime capped an 18-point comeback as No. 7-seed Valparaiso stunned No. 2 Loyola in a quarterfinal game.
The Crusaders (18-15), who trailed 45-27 with 15:44 left in the second half, received 15 points from Ryan Fazekas, including a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation for a 68-all tie.
Loyola (21-11) was led by junior guard Keith Clemons' career-high 28 points.
Valpo advanced to the semifinals for the first time in its three years in the Valley and meets the winner of the last quarterfinal between No. 3 Indiana State and No. 6 Missouri State on Saturday.
Bradley 64, Southern Illinois 59: Darrell Brown scored 19 points and Ja'Shon Henry converted the tie-breaking three-point play with 19.7 seconds remaining to give fourth-seeded Bradley the win over fifth-seeded Southern Illinois.
Coming out of a timeout following two free throws by Ronnie Suggs to tie the game with 43 seconds left, Nate Kennell got the ball in the right corner. Kennell drove into the lane, angling toward the free-throw line line and dropped to ball to Henry, who was cutting down the left side of the key for the layup and-1.
The Salukis missed a shot and Brown wrapped up a semifinal date with eighth-seeded Drake on Saturday with a pair of free throws. Drake upset league champion Northern Iowa earlier Friday.
Elijah Childs added 16 points with nine rebounds for Bradley (21-11) and Ville Tahvanainen had 12 points. Brown also had eight assists.
Lance Jones had 20 points for the Salukis (16-16) and Eric McGill added 10.