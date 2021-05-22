Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

"You need to be a scientist to work this one out," said Power, who with 62 poles trails only Mario Andretti's record of 67 poles on the career list. Power had qualified in the first three rows of the Indy 500 in 11 of the last 12 years.

"We gave it our best shot. I think that if we just do a conservative run tomorrow we should be OK," Power said. "But if something goes wrong you are out."

No one expected a Team Penske struggle but it was clear immediately Saturday that the Chevy-backed powerhouse had nothing for most of the field. But it wasn't a Chevrolet issue, even though Honda claimed seven spots in the Fast Nine.

The pole and first three rows for the May 30 race are settled Sunday and the quartet from Chip Ganassi Racing has the edge.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon posted the fastest four-lap average to open qualifying and nobody knocked him from the top stop over the next six hours.

Colton Herta for Andretti Autosport was second fastest and followed by Ganassi driver Tony Kanaan. Ed Carpenter was fourth and followed by Rinus Veekay, the 20-year-old Ed Carpenter Racing driver who scored the first IndyCar win of his career last week on Indy's road course.

Carpenter and VeeKay are the only Chevrolet drivers in the Fast Nine.