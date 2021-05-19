 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phoebe

Phoebe

Phoebe

Hi! I'm Phoebe! I'm a 1-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, weighing about 50-pounds. Her foster says this about her:... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News