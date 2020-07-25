Photo centerpiece for A3
McLean County Unit 5 families will have to decide by July 29 how their students will start the new school year. Here's what you need to know.
The brutal weekend in Peoria has seen 17 people shot with one death since Friday night.
The board voted to adopt the plan with the condition that Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle will be able to revise the plan as necessary.
A McLean County jury reached the verdict after about eight hours of deliberations that began Wednesday afternoon.
Crews on Wednesday tore down the former Hardee's at 2702 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington.
The defendant was held without bond pending a risk assessment evaluation.
FLANAGAN — Sally G. Cox, 74, of Flanagan, passed away after a long hard battle with cancer at 11:45 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at Flanagan Re…
NORMAL — Landon Jeffrey Meece of Normal, a husband, pug dad, sports fan, son, brother, co-worker and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday …
The uptick in COVID-19 cases for McLean County continued Saturday as 10 new cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department.