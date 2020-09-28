Photo CP for BLM A3
Bloomington District 87 elementary students will have the opportunity to return to in-person learning after second quarter begins, district officials announced Wednesday.
Illinois State offensive coordinator had 'All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ' poster
Kurt Beathard told The Pantagraph Thursday that his sudden departure as Illinois State football offensive coordinator followed him putting a sign on his office door that read "All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ."
A Chicago restaurant that has been serving steaks for nearly 50 years will close at the end of the year.
Firefighters rescued two workers who became trapped on scaffolding more than 150 feet above ground at State Farm corporate headquarters Wednesday morning.
Students could begin to return to McLean County Unit 5 classroom at the start of second quarter, the district announced Thursday.
The woman was arrested on a warrant Friday for the offenses that authorities say occurred Sept. 3 in Bloomington.
As we mull whether a year can be much worse than 2020, look what happens next — we get an extra hour of 2020.
The drive between Peoria and Chicago can be long, dull and devoid of convenient, clean places to use the restroom.