Pierce motors to Farmer City feature win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FARMER CITY — In a dominating performance, Bobby Pierce won the MARS Super Late Model DIRTcar feature late Thursday night at Farmer City Raceway.

Pierce held a seven-second advantage over Ryan Unzicker when the caution flag came out and tightened the field.

“The whole race, I was pretty nervous even though I had that big of a lead because I’m used to seeing a distance being shown to me from the guy in second. It had me up on the wheel most of the time,” Pierce said.

Pierce’s crew members did not have their signal sticks with them for the feature, so Pierce had to go without for all 40 laps out front.

Pierce got good separation from the field on a second restart attempt and carried it all the way back home for the $5,000 payday.

Unzicker was second with Ryan Gustin third, Shannon Babb fourth and Billy Moyer in fifth.

In UMP Modified action, Mike McKinney claimed his ninth feature win in a caution-free event.