Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals

Yean, 19, signed with Washington as a non-drafted free agent in 2017. He has posted a 3-5 record with 75 strikeouts while playing in the low minors.

Bell's exit takes the second-highest salary off Pittsburgh's books behind right fielder Gregory Polanco's scheduled $11.6 million. Cherington, however, noted the Pirates are likely not done dealing.

"To build a winning team and sustain that in Pittsburgh, we're going to need to continue to focus on the accumulation of talent and then the development of that talent, and that comes from all different avenues," Cherington said. "But trade is one of them, and this is the time of the year where those conversations happen, so we'll continue them."

Cherington expects there to be a reaction from a fanbase that has grown accustomed to seeing its most high-profile players leave town. The Pirates, however, were unlikely to sign Bell to a long-term deal.

Combine that likelihood with the timeframe the club sees as necessary to replicate the success that teams with modest budgets like Tampa Bay and Oakland have achieved meant parting with Bell — as tough as it was — was the right call.

"I believe what Pirates fans want is a winning team more than they want to root for a single player, even one who is a really good guy and a good player," Cherington said. "If we think about that, that's how we see it."

