Players Championship doesn't always favor the best in golf

The test looms a little larger for Koepka, who lost his No. 1 ranking last month to McIlroy and is trying to find his game since returning in January from a knee injury. Koepka left Orlando after the Arnold Palmer Invitational and flew to Las Vegas to work with Butch Harmon. He normally works with Claude Harmon, Butch's son.

"I felt like I just I had so much going on in my head, so many swing thoughts and needed to clear the slate," Koepka said. "I just needed a different set of eyes. Maybe something might click, because I was failing."

The plan was to spend a few days with Harmon, who was seen plenty of Koepka over the years.

"He saw it in four swings and told me a couple things," Koepka said. "I had planned on being out there all day Tuesday, except he told me to fly here and get out here and practice, because he felt like everything was on the right track."

And now he gets to try it out on a course where so many shots are on the edge of great or disastrous, part of that a product of having water in play on so many holes, the most infamous being the island green for the par-3 17th.