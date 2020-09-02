Players try to stay busy, ready sitting on the bubble bench

He chose Chandler, who missed the two shots and went right back to the bench.

He considered his limited role when talking to his family, agent and the organization before deciding that he wanted to come anyway. His wife and kids were safe and his teammates might need him.

It's part of the range of emotions Chandler and Fall have experienced over nearly two months with nobody to spend time around but their teammates, and that was before some players' family members and friends have been allowed inside the bubble.

"I won't say it's easy because I'd be lying, just the bubble and not being able to see family or friends," Fall said. "And especially me, I spent seven years in Orlando. I know a lot of people here."

And, like many who learn an acquaintance is in town, they want to hang out. The native of Senegal played in the area first at Liberty Christian Prep and then UCF. 4 Rivers Smokehouse, one of his favorite restaurants, is nearby, and 7-foot-5, 310-pound giants like to eat.