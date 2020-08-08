Plesac, Reyes, Luplow power Indians over White Sox 7-1

A wild pitch and a passed ball each scored runs. Reyes followed with his homer. Two batters later, Luplow, who struck out against Anderson in the third, connected for 6-0 lead.

"It pumps me up to go out there and put another zero up," Plesac said of the big inning. "We all know the offense is going to come around."

Yankees 8, Rays 4: Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win before getting pulled, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader.

Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.

Jose Martinez followed with a two-run homer on the 107th pitch from a clearly tiring Cole. The ace stared in disbelief and went into a squat as Martinez's drive left the ballpark.

"Obviously pitch count got up there," Cole said. "I wasn't able to finish the outing the way we wanted to. They just ran the count."