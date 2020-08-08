Plesac, Reyes, Luplow power Indians over White Sox 7-1

Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering.
"It felt like the entire world just came off my shoulders," Luplow said of his feelings rounding the bases. "It was nice seeing the smiles in the dugout. They were so happy for me."
First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., who is filling in as manager while Terry Francona deals with health issues, said he stuck with Luplow because many of his at-bats were good.
"Sometimes you just want that first one to be a blooper, but I'll take a homer," Alomar said.
Domingo Santana added a solo homer in the eighth.
Plesac (1-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29 this year.
The Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.
Yoan Moncada homered in the eighth for Chicago. He has reached in 19 straight games dating back to last Sept. 25.
The Indians were held hitless through the first three innings before erupting for in the fourth. With one out and one on, Francisco Lindor doubled off Drew Anderson (0-1).
A wild pitch and a passed ball each scored runs. Reyes followed with his homer. Two batters later, Luplow, who struck out against Anderson in the third, connected for 6-0 lead.
"It pumps me up to go out there and put another zero up," Plesac said of the big inning. "We all know the offense is going to come around."
Yankees 8, Rays 4: Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win before getting pulled, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader.
Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.
Jose Martinez followed with a two-run homer on the 107th pitch from a clearly tiring Cole. The ace stared in disbelief and went into a squat as Martinez's drive left the ballpark.
"Obviously pitch count got up there," Cole said. "I wasn't able to finish the outing the way we wanted to. They just ran the count."
Soon after Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a slow walk to mound to replace Cole with Chad Green (2-0), who got the win after allowing one run over 1⅓ innings.
"He was really good," Boone said of Cole. "Credit to them, they made him work. A couple mistakes there at the end cost him."
Cole was bidding to tie Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard for the third-longest streak ever. Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell leads the list with 24 in a row, followed by Roy Face with 22.
Aaron Judge hit his eighth home run of the season for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Ford also connected for New York.
Athletics 3, Astros 1: Marcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win a night earlier and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros for their eighth straight victory.
Frankie Montas (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits without walking a batter and striking out five for the AL West-leading A's.
The three-time reigning division champion Astros lost their fourth in a row. The last three defeats had been by a total of four runs.
Semien became the first player in A's franchise history with a game-ending hit and a leadoff homer on back-to-back days. He delivered some 15 hours after singling home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th of a 3-2 win in Friday night's series opener.
Matt Chapman homered in the eighth and added an RBI groundout in the sixth as Oakland (11-4) matched the 2014 club for the best record through 15 games over the last 30 years.
The rivals each received much-needed long outings from their starters with bullpens depleted.
Jake Diekman pitched one scoreless inning of relief. Liam Hendriks surrendered Alex Bregman's one-out RBI single in the ninth before finishing for his fifth save in six chances as the Astros avoided their first shutout.
Houston starter Framber Valdéz (0-2) gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out nine with one walk over seven innings. He threw 103 pitches for the most by a Houston starter this season.
Tigers 11, Pirates 5: Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh's Derek Holland as the Detroit Tigers drilled the Pirates.
Detroit sent four of Holland's first 11 pitches over the fence at PNC Park to propel the Tigers to another big offensive outburst against reeling Pittsburgh. A night after a 17-13 win in 11 innings, Detroit came out swinging and sent the Pirates their ninth loss in their last 10 games.
Nine of the Tigers' 16 hits went for extra bases. Their first-inning deluge marked the first they'd gone deep four times in the same inning since they did it on June 1, 2013, against Baltimore.
Cabrera got three hits, including his 481st career home run. The 37-year-old also drove in three runs to move him past Hall of Famer Jim Thome and into 24th on the all-time list with 1,701. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is next with 1,702.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!