Plus Bought & Sold 6/10/20

Property transfers filed by the McLean County Recorder of Deeds, ending Feb. 8.
Bloomington
3601 GE Road, 2A, Larry Bielfeldt, Joan Rosenbaum, Don Colclasure, Kandi Sue Col-clasure, Dennis Stafford, to Bhookya Realty, $125,000.
1708 Arrowhead Drive, Morgan and John R. Pucillo to Emily Vincent, $106,000.
1204 Greenlawn Drive, Alex Michael and Maggie Lou Kreuzer to Daniel Santillan-Hernandez and Ada Mirna Beltran-Victoriano, $80,000.
1410 N. Western Ave., Patsy Buchanan Revocable Trust to Markus W. Bounds, $58,000.
6 Derby Way, Ramaswamy and Sethu Radhakrishnan to Keyur and Pinky Patel, $435,000.
23 Lavender Lane, John and Valarie Nettleton to Mark and Lyndsey Gardner, $335,000.
1214 Dianne Drive, James C. and Esperanza P. Chrisman to Charles Geigner Jr. and Kelly Geigner, $170,000.
1019 Laesch Ave., No. B, Rachel and Ross Schmillen to Morgan Goeken, $121,500.
941 W. MacArthur Ave., US Bank National Association, trustee, to Theodore and Penny Jansen, $50,000.
1217 Willow Creek Drive, Timothy S. Skabo and Michael A. Cogossi to Kevin J. and Dan-ielle M. Gilbert, $303,500.
303 S. Main St., Fred Groves, David Rusk Ashcraft, Alison Ashcraft Kelso, heirs, to MIA Global Ventures, $405,000.
304 W. Lincoln St., Linda and Douglas R. Morton to Davis Chong, $35,000.
405 N. Hershey Road, No. 5, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Abby Spachman In-surance Agency, $200,000.
1718 Eide Road, Patricia Habegger to Cody Boarman, $260,000.
37 Lone Oak Court, John E. and Mary V. Trier to Michael and Stephanie Nackers, $290,000.
37 Brandywine Court, Claudia M. Terrence to Dean L. Hill, $113,000.
1221 Kim Drive, Allen E. Engel and Bradley A. Nelson to Andrew Myers, $184,900.
49 White Place, Adrian Gabrielson to Adam Bleck and Alexandria Pokorny, $125,000.
6 Silverberry Court, Deloris A. Detweiler, trustee, to Bruce and Constance Franzen, $328,000.
2703 Rainbow Ave., Michael H. and Diane M. Mandeville to Janet L. Arndt, $173,500.
1515 E. Grove St., Robert N. Lusk and Michelle Dee Staley to Janet L. Moore, $139,900.
13 Ashling Court, William A. and Charlatta D. Bennett to Kishor Kumar Ande, $161,000.
614 S. Clayton St., Timothy Hamburg to Illini Home Buyers of Bloomington, $50,000.
2605 Park Ridge Road, Albert J. and Shirley G. Beaver to Kevin C. and Nancy A. Wolff, $240,000.
2923 Capen Drive, Kenneth G. Teutsch to Joseph and Lindsey Gruenwald, $170,000.
1410 Kickapoo Creek Road, Darin Parker to Sumit Saluja and Amandeep Kaur, $242,000.
1513 Forrest St., US Bank Trust NA, trustee, to Daniel G. and Lisa R. Thames, $45,000.
2523 Fox Trot Trail, Juan Castanon to Leroy Kelly, $123,500.
2301 Riverwoods Lane, Timothy B. Reedy Jr. and Sara A. Reedy to Kyle and Kendall Holmes, $389,000.
602 W. Bissell, Mary Ellyn Prather to Nancy Johnson, $85,000.
212 N. Center St., No. 603, Ensenberger Building Corp. to Dirk E.C. and Carla C. Van-Dongen, $160,000.
1724 Eide Road, Andrew Paul Dunlap to Tacio Vinicius Ferreira Lopes and Claudia Isola, $295,000.
Normal
1416 Hanson Drive, Josh and Gretchen Swartzentruber to Joseph and Madeline Gorski, $177,000.
105 E. Lincoln St., No. H, Jerry James and Rhonda Kay Wells to Trenton J. Wells, $91,500.
615 Wildberry Drive, Robert C. and Brooke J. Geraty to Sonny and Starla Dianne Witsman, $153,000.
1300 Ogelthorpe Ave., Afrim Shabani to Jose and Angie Huerta, $159,000.
713 N. School St., Drew and Erin Kastner to Caroline Kopf and Robert Bracken, $145,000.
610 N. Main St., No. 7N, Ruth E. Reinbold to Lou and Jamie Zwaga, $72,000.
501 Bowles St., Kelly R. Dorazio, executor, to Nathan T. Green, $105,500.
308 N. Parkside Drive, D. Carroll Clinton to Christopher A. Chestney, $125,000.
1228 Heron Drive, Madhavei Pachicolla to Ajaya Kumar Sahu and Mitarani Pradhan, $167,000.
Surrounding Townships
Allin
310 Kathleen St., Stanford, Roger L. Prlilaman, trustee in bankruptcy, to David and Renee Coleclasure, $2,500.
Anchor
101 E. North St., Charles L. McKinney, trustee, to Ronald and Amanda Hilst, $55,000.
Blue Mound
Parcel Nos. 16-06-100-008 and 16-06-100-009, Mark Freed, trustee, to William W. and Joyce M. Leuchtenberg, $424,000.
Dale
Parcel No. 20-36-200-014, David and Lorraine Darnall to Michael Scott and Barbara J. Lay, $286,535.
Parcel No. 20-28-100-004, Nicole Barfield to Jon W. and Annette S. Thompson, $440,000.
Danvers
404 W. North St., Dustin and Elizabeth Scott to Michael J. and Kari M. Jones, $84,000.
Dry Grove
Parcel No. 13-20-100-005, James L. Deal to Gregory D. and Ashley E. Deal, $376,686.
Empire
405 W. Vine St., LeRoy, Alan W. and Tami Jackson to Sareena Hafley, $70,000.
Gridley
Parcel Nos. 02-34-400-004 and 08-03-200-016, Mark Freed, trustee, to Terra IL, $849,263.
Parcel No., 02-08-300-004, Sharron Griswold, Dennis Eft, Shelly Pregler, Robert G. and Lori A. Voss, trustees, to Jamin D. and Whitney R. Ringger, $456,000.
Parcel No. 02-08-400-004, Sharron Griswold, Dennis Eft, Shelly Pregler, Robert G. and Lori A. Voss, trustees, to Fawn Meadows, $228,000.
Hudson
25707 State Highway 251, Chris R. and Jessica L. Renken to Diana Lynn Lowe, $165,000.
Parcel No. 07-21-451-033, Gildersleeve Fertilizer Co. to Hudson Grain Co., $12,195.
Parcel No. 07-21-451-016, 07-21-451-020, 07-21-451-028, 07-21-451-036, James T. Gil-dersleeve, executor, to Hudson Grain Co., $68,903.
Lawndale
Parcel Nos. 10-30-200-013 and 10-20-300-003, Kerber to Olympus Farms, $1,335,000.
Martin
Parcel No. 17-12-200-004, VLMC Family Partnership to Bromberek Farms, Ryan J. Hart-man, Joel D. Hartman, John V. Hartman, $1,657,620.
Parcel No. 17-20-200-003, Randy E. Prescher, trustee, to Marvin Mosier, $400,000.
Money Creek
Parcel No. 08-16-400-003, Mark Freed, trustee, to E & J Farms Corp., $890,010.
Parcel No. 08-16-400-005, Mark Freed, trustee, to E & J Farms Corp., $445,500.
Parcel No. 08-02-100-012 and 08-03-200-020, Mark Freed, trustee, to Terra IL, $909,000.
Parcel No. 08-02-100-012, Mark Freed, trustee, to David D. and Kellie R. Duzan, $15,000.
Parcel Nos. 08-03-200-018, 08-01-400-004, 08-12-400-005, Mark Freed, trustee, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, $1,172,831.
Parcel No. 08-02-100-012, Mark Freed, trustee, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, $284,853.
Mount Hope
312 W. North St., McLean, Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, to Castle 2020, $32,500.
Randolph
304 N. Delane Drive, Heyworth, James J. Hauptman and Christina Cicinelli-Hauptman to Frederick Wayne Johnson, $100,800.
Parcel No. 35-03-200-002, Mostoller Farms Partnership to Robert L. and Marlene A. Dewey, $582,479.
Parcel Nos. 28-27-400-020 and 28-27-400-026, Karen J. Khusro to Greg and Kathy Cook, $800,000.
105 S. Poland St., Heyworth, Stevan A. and Lina R. Maxwell to Craig and Sarah Riddle, $13,500.
504 Prairie Meadows Drive, Heyworth, First State Bank of Bloomington, trustee, to Jeremy Dehen, $239,000.
Towanda
3635 Napa Lane, Normal, T.J. Development of Bloomington Corp. to Trunk Bay Construction, $48,000.
204 N. Madison St., Lisa A. Golding and Gail Ricketts, heirs, to Jerome J. Bethke, $120,500.
