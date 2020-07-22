Plus Bought & Sold 7/29/20

Property transfers filed by the McLean County Recorder of Deeds, ending March 14.
Normal
1408 Searle Drive, Scott C. and Poonam McAllister to Brandt Bollmann, $76,5000.
1820 Jacobssen, 3 T Properties to Abigail Dennis, $135,000.
1118 Ogelthorpe Ave., Jacob and Mollie Emery to Matt and Allison Powell, $150,000.
903 N. Linden St., No. B12, Karen L. Wingo to Lindsey Brown, $106,500.
709 Phaeton Place, Mark and Lyndsey Gardner to Benjamin M. and Brianna M. Stiers, $180,000.
2245 North Bridge Drive, Brandon S. and Anna E. Davis to Joshua G. Rohrscheib and Ciarra C. Kent, $363,000.
1015 Porter Lane, Robert and Amanda Brown to Daniel T. Kenney, $187,000.
306 Carriage Hills Road, David and Nancy Ehlers to Oscar Flores Jr. and Blanca E. Flores, $163,500.
Surrounding Townships
Cheney’s Grove
Parcel No. 25-20-300-009, Ernest C. and Rosa Beckman to David E. and Susan D. Baker, $75,000.
Chenoa
619 S. Division St., Travis and Lexus Shaffer to Christopher E. Grimm, $97,000.
512 N. Third Ave., U.S. Bank National Association to Charles Gregory Britt, $46,678.
Cropsey
22959 North 4000 East Road, Brian Taylor and Jennifer Stevens to Brian Michael and Megan R. Tremel, $340,000.
Dry Grove
8468 Carriage Hills Road, Bloomington, William R. York Jr. to James R. and Fannie M. Fear, $107,000.
Empire
201 Harrier Drive, LeRoy, Marsh Development Corp. to Steve and Dana Hancock, $45,000.
612 W. Pine St. LeRoy, Timothy E. and Linda Marcum to Larry Lubbers, $73,500.
Funks Grove
7778 East 200 North Road, McLean, Randall W. and Kay S. Larrison to Jeffery Lawson, $290,000.
Gridley
Parcel No. 02-34-300-002, Patrick E. and Laurie L. Kinsella, trustee, to Kinsella Farms, $400,000.
Parcel Nos. 02-34-300-001 and 02-33-400-002, Patrick E. Kinsella, Linda K. Welch and Nancy A. Harvey to Kinsella Farms, $672,000.
Hudson
1407 S. McLean St., Prairieview Hudson to David L. and Gail A. Marquardt, $41,000.
Lexington
103 Gregory Lane, Brian and Kayla West to Isaac and Brittiany Steidinger, $215,000.
Martin
310 W. Fifer St., Colfax, Federal National Mortgage Association to Daryl and Pauline Fer-guson, $38,000.
Mount Hope
210 E. South St., McLean, David M. Last, administrator, to Amanda Webster, $75,500.
5856 East 600 North Road, Shirley, Global Ag Properties II to Sentral Illinois Radio Society, $70,610.
Old Town
11555 Oak St., Downs, Thomas R. Heffernan to Tammy Lee Trease, $5,000.
9308 Fenwick Drive, Bloomington, Kirtimalini Patil to Jyothi Lella, $360,000.
Randolph
609 Shannon Drive, Heyworth, Miriam Mitchell to Austin Peterson and Alysa White, $171,500.
101 S. Karr St., Heyworth, Peggy L. Lewandowski, executor, to Braylynn Miller, $62,700.
West
Parcel Nos. 38-07-100-012, 38-07-100-009, 38-07-100-010, 38-07-100-011, Kathryn E. Carlson to Bill and Marilyn Maxwell Farms, $153,100.
Property transfers filed by the McLean County Recorder of Deeds, ending March 21.
Bloomington
13 Chinkapin Court, Martin M. Havens and Carolyn Joseph to Brendan Mittman, $332,000.
107 S. Moore St., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee, to Priscilla A. Harper, $139,000.
38 Aberdeen Way, Ruth A. Hansen to Kelsey Aaron Robson and David and Thresa A. Schmitt, $184,500.
2802 E. Lincoln, No. 2A, Diana Maldonado to Alexandra Ornelas, $78,000.
15 Starlight Court, Dillon and Alexa Hodges to Ruth A. Hansen, $138,000.
27 Grape Vine Lane, Linda S. Slotky, executor, to Michael A. and Kathleen R. Mitchell, $175,000.
5 Hodgehaven Circle, Minchong Mao to Farrukh Siddiqui and Roksana Begum, $239,900.
4 Stonehedges Court, John Huff and Meg Greffen Barnet to Horacio J. and Anahi Chavez, $479,000.
910 S. Madison St., Andrew and Karen Beaty to Dimitry Taylor, $68,000.
1813 Dunraven Road, David W. and Phyllis D. Halt, trustees, to Charles F. Stokes Jr. and Elaine C. Stokes, $235,000.
2914 Bardwell Road, Michael D. and Kelsey M. Minner to Ryan and Lisa Huff, $221,000.
912 S. Mercer Ave., Roger K. Monke to Keven D. and Penny S. Forney, $225,500.
3710 Helen Drive, Jeffry A. and Cynthia K. Rolfs to Thomas M. and Jean L. Richter, $335,000.
15 Independence Square, Sharon K. Tarter to John D. and Barbara E. Richmond, $176,500.
9591 North 1540 East Road, Epiphany Farms Enterprise to Brian Shung, $290,000.
2710 Sandstone St., Adam Hallman to Anthony J. Cavallo, $182,500.
59 Yukon Circle, Jorja L. Hanna to Larry J. Pinter, $225,000.
808 ½ N. Oak St., Richard S. and Susan K. File, trustees, to Aelsa Butler, $76,500.
Normal
1304 Kingsridge Court, No. B, Bradley and Lynne Reynolds to Adriano and Andrea De Matteo, $111,200.
1104 Westview Drive, Clifford Ocker to Franklin Duplexes, $171,500.
320 Basswood Lane, Brian and Sarah Novotney to Donald Ward Jr. and Cecilia Ward, $188,500.
365 Beechwood Court, James L. Cunningham to Payton A. Hobart, $148,000.
1600 Braden Drive, John B. Ford and Jacqueline Rae Clement to Maylon and Kenyatta Tate, $209,500.
103 E. Lincoln St., Beverly A. Kuda to 103 Lincoln, $700,000.
1510 Hancock Drive, No. 6, Norman Brown to Richard L. Johnson, $57,500.
1614 Barton Drive, Ronald O. and Linda M. Draper to Dustin Hoffmeier, $229,000.
1004 Asbury Farms CC Court, David L. Deters to Demonte and Shaniece Cole, $219,500.
Surrounding Townships
Chenoa
Parcel No. 03-36-300-005, Kirk L. Schlupp, trustee, to Jeffrey D. and Sara L. Moser, Nathan and Emily Wenger, Kyle and Kerri Wenger, Lloyd E. Moser, $820,205.
Dale
10801 Melton Road, Bloomington, Federal National Mortgage Association to Concepcion Martinez Rios and Veronica Martinez, $34,000.
Downs
Parcel No. 36-11-300-002, Richard B. Percy to Keith Morgan, $531,500.
Funks Grove
10056 East 550 North Road, Shirley, Darien and Rhea Miller to Rick Jannusch, $40,000.
Lexington
104 Hilton Drive, Lakeview Loan Servicing to Douglas J. Carls, $42,500.
Old Town
9804 Old Sawmill Road, Bloomington, Eric and Katie Davison to Ronald J. White and Mary Martha Wall, $330,000.
407 Raef Road, Downs, Priyadarsini Ramakrishnan and Kannan Bakthavatsalam to Brian and Kristin Peterson, $218,900.
Randolph
312 S. Vine St., Heyworth, Thomas Henson, trustee, to Jigishaben C. Patel, $89,000.
Towanda
323 E. Adams, Bradley D. German to Jason and Christina Schultz, $133,900.
West
Parcel No. 38-04-100-001, Michael Lynn Kreitler, Thomas E. Kreitler and Trent Edward Kreitler to BKM Realty, $1,626,777.
