Poppy
Poppy, also known as Hoppy Poppy has been with us for a few months now. She was trapped last fall... View on PetFinder
- Updated
The anticipated hires will cover full-time positions based in-office at State Farm's Bloomington headquarters, and at facilities in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.
- Updated
The McLean County Unit 5 school board voted Wednesday to approve a natural playground for Colene Hoose, donated by a long-time Normal resident.
- Updated
- 9 min to read
Here's how local businesses, local government leaders and medical professionals are reacting to the CDC's new guidance on face masks.
- Updated
A new business is brewing on Bloomington's far east side.
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
- Updated
A Bloomington woman was released from custody on drug delivery charges.
- Updated
The gradual progression to post-COVID normalcy in Illinois takes a step forward Friday, when the state enters what's being called the "bridge phase." Here's what to know about changes and where we go from here in the next 28 days.
- Updated
Running from Texas to New York, the Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
Four Illinois Republicans representing the party’s past, present and — perhaps — future sat on a panel in Bloomington on Thursday evening, sharing thoughts about state government, politics and where the party stands in relation to those.
The Normal Police Department is reminding the public to beware of speaking to strangers and entering unknown vehicles Thursday as it addressed a social media post circulating in the community.