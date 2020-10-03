Power goes wire-to-wire for Indy win as Newgarden closes gap

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of Saturday's Harvest GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and held off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.839 seconds.

The Australian driver earned his fourth win for Team Penske on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. He's won two of the last four IndyCar races and now has 39 in his career, tying Al Unser for fifth on IndyCar's all-time list.

"When you talk about the names, it's amazing. These are people who are legends of the sport," Power said. "I grew up watching these guys. I never imagined I'd hear my name mentioned with theirs."

For most of the 75-lap race Power was barely challenged.

But once Herta beat his Andretti Autosport teammate, Alexander Rossi, into the first turn late with about 10 laps to go, he got a clean shot at Power and started closing the gap.

Herta closed to within 0.5597 seconds with six to go but never got any closer after Power's former teammate, Helio Castroneves, let the top two cars go by for the final duel.

Rossi finished third while points leader Scott Dixon struggled again.