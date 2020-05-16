Preakness rescheduled for Oct 3, one month after Derby

The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, according to an announcement delivered Saturday less than an hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race.

Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness was postponed April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The weather Saturday turned out to be ideal — slightly breezy with temperatures around 80 degrees — but there were no patrons in the Pimlico grandstand or infield, and no horses in the starting gate for the scheduled 5:45 p.m. race.

The parking lot of the track is currently being used as a drive-thru coronavirus testing center.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan disclosed the new date for the Preakness on NBC, which also had a hand in the decision because it televises the race.

"Under normal circumstances, I would be standing at Pimlico ... presenting the Woodlawn Trophy to the winner of the 145th Preakness Stakes," Hogan said. "But as we all know these are not ordinary circumstances. However, I am proud to make this announcement on behalf of the state, the Maryland Jockey Club and Maryland's historic racing industry that Preakness 145 will be held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 3."