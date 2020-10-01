Prep report: U High girls cruise to Central State Eight Tournament golf championship

SPRINGFIELD — University High School sophomore Reagan Kennedy beat teammate Jadyn Spinks in a playoff for medalist as the Pioneers rolled to the Central State Eight Conference Girls Golf Tournament title Wednesday at Lincoln Greens Golf Course.

Kennedy and Spinks shot 75s to pace U High to a 318 total and 30-stroke victory over Chatham Glenwood. Rochester was another stroke behind in third.

U High freshman Ihnera Gerongay took fourth individually with an 81. The Pioneers also got 87s from Lauren Cervantes and Jaiden Mapugay, while Jaelyn Kelly shot 91.

Kennedy and Spinks also were in a three-way playoff in the Intercity Tournament, which Kennedy also won.

