Local news briefs roundup 10/13

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in collision with truck
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion man who was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semitruck has been identified as Ricky Allen Smith.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the collision happened at the intersection of Oakley and Caleb roads and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m.
“The victim suffered massive head injuries in the crash,” Day added, noting the release of Smith's name had been delayed to allow for notification of family members. He was 45 years old.
The crash is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and, in a statement, police said they had been called to the accident scene at 5:24 p.m. “The 77-year-old male operator of the semitruck with trailer was not injured,” the police statement added.
The coroner said his office was now awaiting the results of routine toxicology tests as the police investigation continues.
Decatur garage fire under investigation
DECATUR — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a garage fire that started Sunday night.
Crews were dispatched at 9:56 p.m. to the one-car attached garage in the 1800 block of West William Street. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
"The fire was quickly attacked and brought under control before taking hold of the residence," the department said in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
Several pets rescued in Decatur house fire
DECATUR — Several pets were rescued from a house fire Sunday night.
Firefighters at 8:51 p.m. responded to a report of a fire in a basement, possibly with people trapped, in the 1100 block of East Riverside Avenue, the fire department said in a statement early Monday.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the one-story house, with the resident reporting everyone inside was out.
The fire was quickly extinguished and is under investigation.
Bird migration hike
set at Fort Daniel
DECATUR — See what birds are migrating through the forests this fall on a naturalist-led bird migration hike at Fort Daniel Conservation Area.
The free hike, open to all ages, is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Advance registration required by noon Friday at maconcountyconservation.org for more information.
Herald & Review staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!