Local news briefs roundup 10/13

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in collision with truck

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion man who was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semitruck has been identified as Ricky Allen Smith.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the collision happened at the intersection of Oakley and Caleb roads and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m.

“The victim suffered massive head injuries in the crash,” Day added, noting the release of Smith's name had been delayed to allow for notification of family members. He was 45 years old.

The crash is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and, in a statement, police said they had been called to the accident scene at 5:24 p.m. “The 77-year-old male operator of the semitruck with trailer was not injured,” the police statement added.

The coroner said his office was now awaiting the results of routine toxicology tests as the police investigation continues.

Decatur garage fire under investigation

DECATUR — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a garage fire that started Sunday night.