070317-blm-loc-namesfaces2

GRADUATES
Alabama
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
They are Grant Snow, Bloomington, bachelor of arts; Katherine Perry, Bloomington, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; Charles Wright, Lexington, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; and Benedict Leake, Normal, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
GRADUATES
Georgia
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents recently earned graduate degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
Ryan Knuffman of Danvers received a master of science in computer science. Robert Johnson of Normal received a master of science in computer science.
SCHOLARSHIP
Ram Trucks
MOUNT PULASKI — Lukas Aylesworth of Mount Pulaski FFA has received a $1,000 Ram Trucks Dealer scholarship from the national FFA organization. The scholarship is sponsored by Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram.
He plans to attend University of Illinois, College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
GRADUATE
Dayton
BLOOMINGTON — Paige Flannelly of Bloomington has graduated from the University of Dayton with a bachelor’s degree.
GRADUATES
Missouri State
BLOOMINGTON — Several Pantagraph-area residents were among spring graduates of Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo.
They are, by city, with degree:
Bloomington: Katherine Baker, bachelor of science in athletic training; Nicholas Schroeder, bachelor of science in finance.
El Paso: Kailey Hornsby, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising and design (merchandising).
LeRoy: John Harms, bachelor of science in chemistry (biochemistry).
Normal: Alexandra Daly, bachelor of science in public relations; Alex Jefferson, bachelor of science in accounting; Kayley Koch, bachelor of science in psychology; Melanie Sikyta, bachelor of fine arts in theater and dance (dance).
GRADUATES
Butler
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind.
They were Kevin Kniery, Bloomington, professional pharmacy; Rachel Pierce, Bloomington, anthropology; Sienna Reuter, Bloomington, professional pharmacy; and Chloe Meiss, Gridley, physician assistant.
GRADUATE
St. Mary's
NORMAL — Jake Muzzarelli, of Normal, son of Linda Muzzarelli, graduated from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn., with a bachelor of arts degree.
GRADUATES
NIU
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among spring graduates of Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
Code: BA, bachelor of arts; BFA, bachelor of fine arts; BS, bachelor of science; DPT, doctor of physical therapy; MAS, master of accounting science;
By city, with degree and major, they were:
Bloomington: Victoria Brown, BA, English; Megan Fish, BS, nursing; Max Martin, BS, finance; Kyle Rice, BS, history.
Heyworth: Clarissa Hinshaw, BS, psychology.
Mackinaw: Molly McReynolds, DPT, physical therapy.
Normal: Thomas Basting, BS, accountancy; Abigail Buescher, BS, management - human resource management; Logan DeGroot, MAS, accountancy; Katherine Kolb, BS, nursing; Eveliz Maldonado, BA, community leadership and civic engagement; Nicholas Rice, BS, athletic training; Caroline Sullivan, BS, marketing.
Paxton: Ardiana Huseini, BS, public health - health promotion.
Tremont: Wesley Bishop, BFA, studio art - design and media arts.
GRADUATE
Dubuque
NORMAL — Jacob Evans of Normal has received a bachelor of business administration from the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa.
GRADUATE
Boston
BLOOMINGTON — Anthony C. Harrison of Bloomington has received a master of divinity in theological studies from Boston University.
