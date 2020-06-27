070317-blm-loc-namesfaces2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GRADUATES

Alabama

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

They are Grant Snow, Bloomington, bachelor of arts; Katherine Perry, Bloomington, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; Charles Wright, Lexington, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; and Benedict Leake, Normal, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.

GRADUATES

Georgia

BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents recently earned graduate degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

Ryan Knuffman of Danvers received a master of science in computer science. Robert Johnson of Normal received a master of science in computer science.

SCHOLARSHIP

Ram Trucks

MOUNT PULASKI — Lukas Aylesworth of Mount Pulaski FFA has received a $1,000 Ram Trucks Dealer scholarship from the national FFA organization. The scholarship is sponsored by Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram.