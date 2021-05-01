100 years ago: 100 trees to be planted in Miller Park

100 years ago

May 1, 1921: Commissioner Welch ordered the planting of 100 trees at Miller Park to replace old ones that have died. He predicts the park visitors will still be walking in their shade 100, 200 or even 300 years from now. Elms, maples, ash, sycamores and lindens will be planted.

75 years ago

May 1, 1946: Bloomington seems to be a stop for hoboes, and there have been more of them since the war ended. Charities provide some overnight housing; so does the jail if hoboes get drunk or disorderly. If they’re not wanted by the law, police tell them to get out of town and stay out.

50 years ago

May 1, 1971: Today is the first day of Amtrak, the federal takeover of the nation’s railroad passenger service. The Twin Cities will see several trains per day while some others will lose service. An effort to delay the changeover died in court when the judge refused to act.

25 years ago

May 1, 1996: OSF St. Joseph Medical Center officials broke ground for the new surgery wing. It will house more than 25,000 square feet of operating rooms and related space. Administrator Kenneth Natzke said he expects the new wing to impact the health of the entire community.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.