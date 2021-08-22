100 years ago: 12,000 people attend LeRoy fair on first day

100 years ago

Aug. 22, 1921: The Leroy fair was a success to the very end. It began with attendance of 12,000 people on day one, and ended with auto races yesterday. Something new this year: Dick Seal jumped from the wing of an airborne plane, holding to a 30-foot rope ladder.

75 years ago

Aug. 22, 1946: Miller Park Beach will close on Labor Day weekend, while fishing and boating continue. Park officials say it’s been a good year there. Concession sales were up, more people came to swim and enjoy concerts. Officials credit the end of the war and lifting of gas rationing.

50 years ago

Aug. 22, 1971: Veterinarians say a sheep has died of rabies near Cooksville. This is the first such case in many years. This sheep was thought to have been bitten by a rabid skunk. Skunks are known to carry rabies, and people are encouraged to kill them from a safe distance.

25 years ago

Aug. 22, 1996: Two Farmer City aldermen resigned after a meeting that turned into a shouting match. At issue was the proposed appointment of an office manager. Accounts differ as to what really happened, but for now Skip Goble and Tom Brown are gone. Mayor Miller may quit too.

