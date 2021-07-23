100 years ago: 185 indictments in Arcola bank shortage case

100 years ago

July 23, 1921: A $546,000 shortage was discovered at the bank in Arcola. The case wound up before a grand jury, which returned a total of 185 indictments. Most of the counts were against bank officers for alleged embezzlement, forgery and receiving deposits in an insolvent bank.

75 years ago

July 23, 1946: Two Catholic priests got to renew their friendship when Father Aloys Schweitzer arrived as the new pastor at St. Mary’s church. Father Gordon Gehring is the assistant pastor. Years ago the two had studied together at three seminaries in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

50 years ago

July 23, 1971: Bloomington is stepping up its war on weeds with a new weapon. The city has bought a tractor with an 8-foot sickle bar to go with its rotary mower. Weeds are getting mowed on public and sometimes private property if the owner doesn’t cut them first.

25 years ago

July 23, 1996: Gov. Jim Edgar celebrated his 50th birthday with a clean bill of health. He underwent open heart surgery two years ago, and has had to change his diet considerably. Gone are his favorite bacon double-cheeseburgers in favor of turkey burgers and a lot of fish.

