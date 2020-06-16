100 years ago: 20th anniversary of Bloomington's Great Fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 16, 1920: This Saturday, June 19, marks 20 years since Bloomington’s Great Fire of 1900. It wiped out a sizable portion of downtown Bloomington. Chief Mayer says such a fire wouldn’t happen today, with better building codes, water pressure and a bigger fire department.

75 years ago

June 16, 1945: Today WJBC Radio begins broadcasting programs from the ABC Blue Network, which is a descendant of NBC. Station officials Hugh Gately and A. M. McGregor say listeners will now be able to hear many of their favorite shows without changing stations.

50 years ago

June 16, 1970: Chicago Bears star halfback Brian Piccolo died of cancer. He missed the last five games of last season for surgery and stayed in the hospital for further treatment. (The TV movie “Brian’s Song” detailed his life as a Bear and gave rise to the hit song of the same name.)

25 years ago

June 16, 1995: Police from four agencies, three of them local, went looking for trouble in Twin Cities gang neighborhoods. They found some, made five arrests, and got leads on more gangs. It was a show of force to send the message that gangs can be dealt with at the local level.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.