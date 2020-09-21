100 years ago: $3 million in construction, remodeling set

100 years ago

Sept. 21, 1920: Local businesses are spending almost $3 million on construction and remodeling this year. The Consistory building is still the biggest project at $600,000. Next is the Lafayette Apartments at $300,000. (The Lafayette is only project still serving its original purpose.)

75 years ago

Sept. 21, 1945: From the “now it can be told” file: The Sylvania plant in Bloomington made contributions to Britain’s radar program by making tubes the British couldn’t. Other tubes were used against Japan in missile nose cones, making the missiles explode as they near their targets.

50 years ago

Sept. 21, 1970: Work crews are setting up a prefabricated portable classroom at Raymond School on the west side. It’s a step to ease overcrowding but it won’t have toilet facilities. Remedial reading and resource programs will be housed there.

25 years ago

Sept. 21, 1995: Danny Tomlinson of Gibson City was convicted of beating up Saybrook Police Chief Madeline Nickum. She had stopped him on suspicion of DUI. Tomlinson, 44, faces a 10-year sentence and possibly more. The chief is still suffering after-effects of her injuries.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.