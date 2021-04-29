100 years ago: 4-bedroom house available for under $10K

100 years ago

April 29, 1921: You can still find a bargain in real estate. For the past several days an ad has run, offering the house at 1515 E. Grove St. for $9,500. It has eight rooms, two screened porches, a two-car garage and two cisterns. (Modern-day records indicate it has four bedrooms.)

75 years ago

April 29, 1946: Richard Little, 76, a local journalist who became a prominent Chicago war correspondent, died at his home in Virginia. Little began his career on the old Leader in Bloomington during the 1890s. He was a LeRoy native and son of a prominent local physician.

50 years ago

April 29, 1971: The Bloomington Fire Department formed three home inspection teams — one per 24-hour shift — to look for fire hazards. Chief Hardin said the program is voluntary and residents not wanting an inspection won’t be bothered. There will be no penalties for hazards found.

25 years ago

April 29, 1996: The new $200,000 house at 3317 Barrington Road has an owner now. Michael Menken won it in a scholarship fundraising lottery for Central Catholic High School. Menken didn’t have to be present to win. In fact, 30 prizes were drawn and no winners were present.

