100 years ago: 41 apply for naturalization in McLean County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 25, 1920: Eighteen nuns, German by birth, have applied to become U.S. citizens. They are among 41 foreign nationals hoping to be naturalized in McLean County. The nuns are nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital. The government can still deny German applications due to the recent war.

75 years ago

May 25, 1945: The Interstate Commerce Commission approved the proposed merger between the Alton and GM&O railroads. The new line will establish a direct connection between the Great Lakes and Gulf of Mexico. It will become the GM&O, and the Alton name will go away.

50 years ago

May 25, 1970: Tomorrow is the day: work will begin on the proposed Center Street bridge over two railroad lines at the south edge of downtown Bloomington. The new bridge will eliminate the grade crossing and is part of a project to make Main and Center one-ways for Route 51.

25 years ago

May 25, 1995: Flooding has closed several country roads after heavy rainfall. But at Clay Dooley’s auto service center in Normal, workers are cleaning up after a fire caused over $20,000 damage. Police say the blaze may have been arson to cover up a burglary.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.