100 years ago: 5 gallons of bootleg whiskey seized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 26, 1920: L.H. Johnson stepped off a train from Chicago and loaded his two suitcases into a cab. A cop stopped him and ordered him to open the grips. There were 5 gallons of whiskey inside. Johnson owns a café here; it’s thought to be a hub of the illegal booze trade.

75 years ago

Aug. 26, 1945: Four former POWs are back in town: 1st Lt. Frank Bain, Pfc. Donald Sutter, Lt. Jack Walsh and Lt. Mervin Jacobs. Walsh and Bain actually met while in prison camp. All four are still in the service, so they will have to report for duty after their extended leave.

50 years ago

Aug. 26, 1970: The women’s liberation movement scheduled a nationwide strike to highlight the cause. But the strike bypassed the Twin Cities. At one workplace, a group of State Farm women toasted the state of women’s rights while holding a sign that read “No Lib for Us.”

25 years ago

Aug. 26, 1995: Stanley Carey, 44, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for a west side bank robbery. He was convicted of robbing the Bank One branch on Market Street, getting only $260 for his trouble. He spent part of the money on lunch before being arrested after the holdup.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.