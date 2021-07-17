100 years ago: 500 meet for union service of area Disciples of Christ churches

100 years ago

July 17, 1921: The Disciples of Christ churches called off their own worship services today and members all headed for a union service on the ISNU campus. Everyone packed a picnic lunch. About 500 people from 24 churches all over McLean County attended this annual meeting of congregations.

75 years ago

July 17, 1946: The price of butter is rising because of short supply. As a result, area creameries report shoppers are buying less of it. But margarine, a butter substitute, is selling well. A pound of margarine goes for 26 to 28 cents a pound, compared to 78 cents a pound for butter.

50 years ago

July 17, 1971: The State of Illinois has banned swimming in the lake at CAPS Park in Chatsworth. A state inspector found the lake was below state standards last week and closed it down. Chatsworth made a proposal for a temporary fix, but the health department has rejected it.

25 years ago

July 17, 1996: Officials at the Mitsubishi auto plant announced a series of steps to end sexual harassment and make the plant a model workplace. Mitsubishi has been the target a federal lawsuit from alleged victims of harassment. Critics say the moves are only a public relations effort.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.