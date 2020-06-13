100 years ago: 63rd anniversary for Schultzes of Colfax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 13, 1920: The wedding bells of 1857 echoed once again for Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Schultz of Colfax. They were married in Danvers in 1857, and in 1883 moved to Colfax, which is their home today. They’re in moderately good health and held a quiet celebration.

75 years ago

June 13, 1945: Bloomington police arrested a former Elgin store manager and recovered loot from his women’s wear store. He had reported a break-in, with the loss of $6,150 of goods. But Elgin police became convinced the burglary was a fake and that he had robbed his own store.

50 years ago

June 13, 1970: Normal State Bank, a fixture in town for 56 years, will change its name. It will be known as the Bank of Illinois in Normal beginning Monday. This is a marketing move which doesn’t limit the bank to a single location now that customers come from all over.

25 years ago

June 13, 1995: The Sentry Manufacturing Co. in Chenoa will rebuild after last month’s fire. Owner Deb Chakravarty said the firm will stay in Chenoa and move into the new building once it’s finished. Sentry is operating from its old building near the burned-out site.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.