100 years ago: 7 presidential candidates on specimen ballot

100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1920: The specimen ballot for next week’s election appeared in today’s paper. No less than seven parties have fielded slates of candidates for president and vice president. But only one has a complete slate for local offices. Three parties appear in name only with no candidates.

75 years ago

Oct. 28, 1945: Mrs. Jacob Houser of Bloomington learned of the deaths of three of her sisters in Switzerland, two of them in 1943. Their passing was connected to the war, but details were sketchy in her nephew’s letter. It’s Mrs. Houser’s 81st birthday, and she’ll dine with family here.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1970: Developer Jacob Grossman announced plans to build a shopping center on the site of the former St. Joseph's Hospital at Jackson and Morris. He will tear down part of the hospital in the process. “I just want a nice neighborhood shopping center,” he said.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1995: A $3.2-million tax protest has been filed in McLean County. A Bloomington attorney filed the protest in court. The document, 8 inches thick, alleges tax code violations in 118 taxing districts. It covers about 3 percent of all taxes collected in the county.

