100 years ago: A dozen small pox cases in Hawthorne school district

100 years ago

Oct. 6, 1920: There were five more cases of small pox in the Hawthorne (now Bent) school district yesterday, bringing the total to 12. Several other children are under observation and more quarantine is expected. A vaccination campaign is now underway.

75 years ago

Oct. 6, 1945: Helen Longstreet, widow of the Confederate general, spoke to the McLean County Historical Society. She defended the general’s actions at Gettysburg, saying he was not the reason the South lost. She also laid a wreath on former Gov. Joseph Fifer’s grave.

50 years ago

Oct. 6, 1970: The pouring of concrete on the new lanes of Route 9 has now progressed to the west side of Route 66 (now Veterans Parkway). Construction will continue to Fairway Drive and then stop. This is part of rebuilding Route 9 through the city.

25 years ago

Oct. 6, 1995: It’s homecoming at Illinois Wesleyan, and that will include dedication of the new $25 million Center for Natural Sciences Learning and Research. The building is paid for by the largest fundraising campaign in IWU’s 145-year history. Tours will follow the dedication.

Compiled by Jack Keefe