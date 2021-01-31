100 years ago: Anchor church plans pipe organ dedication

100 years ago

Jan. 31, 1921: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Anchor Township has a new pipe organ. It’s a product of the Hinners Co. in Pekin, which has produced pipe organs for other area churches. Professor Knappe of Wartburg College in Iowa will play the dedication concert.

75 years ago

Jan. 31, 1946: The War Department has declared Petty Officer Darrell Dickerson dead. He was serving aboard the submarine USS Robalo when it was lost in the Pacific in 1944. Dickerson was a career Navy man. He joined up in 1932, while he was still a student at BHS.

50 years ago

Jan. 31, 1971: A gas explosion at the Grace United Methodist Church, 603 S. Clinton, injured three church trustees, one seriously. It was Saturday morning, and church was not in session. The men were working on the boiler when the blast tore out a wall in the church.

25 years ago

Jan. 31, 1996: Nothing but hot spots remain of a block-long warehouse in East Peoria after an overnight fire. Loss will run into the millions. The building contained tons of paper products and had an inoperable sprinkler system. It was one of the biggest fires ever in Central Illinois.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.