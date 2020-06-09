100 years ago: Arbitration hearings begin for deaths at C&A

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 9, 1920: Arbitration hearings are underway over those typhoid-related deaths and illnesses at the C&A Railroad shops. There were 21 deaths in all, and bad drinking water is blamed for the typhoid that killed the workmen. The claims total about $75,000 for the dead alone.

75 years ago

June 9, 1945: Bloomington City Council has finally relented and voted to allow installation of a merry-go-round and miniature train at Miller Park. The vote was 10-4. George Overmeyer owns the train, and Kenneth Murray has the merry-go-round.

50 years ago

June 9, 1970: The McLean County Board voted 23-17 to order all bars closed during elections of any sort. There was the argument that this action could invite unwinnable lawsuits from liquor license holders, but the argument got nowhere.

25 years ago

June 9, 1995: There will be a fundraising concert this weekend to support efforts to restore the Hawes Grain Elevator Museum in Atlanta. Cities, towns and whistle stops all had grain elevators, and many still do. But the Hawes elevator is one of the few that is now a museum.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.