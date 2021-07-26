100 years ago: Area amateur radio operators plan to attend Chicago convention

100 years ago

July 26, 1921: The American Radio Relay League – amateur radio operators – plans a big convention in Chicago. Bloomington has 25 to 30 amateur operators and about half expect to attend. George Postels and Edward Lehmann Jr. will play in the convention orchestra.

75 years ago

July 26, 1946: A citizens group has formed to restore ISNU’s Old Main building. The university recently closed the 1850's building, deeming it unsafe. The group, headed by Julian Klemm, has no official tie to ISNU but the alumni are reported to be in favor of restoration.

50 years ago

July 26, 1971: Steak ‘n Shake, the Bloomington-based drive-in restaurant chain, will open its third location at Locust and Clinton streets next Monday. It will occupy the former location of Hubbard’s Cubord. (A video store occupies the site now.)

25 years ago

July 26, 1996: Towanda Avenue in Normal is approaching the new Ironwood subdivision. Two lanes of new street will open between Shelbourne and Raab roads today. The stretch between Raab and Ironwood likely won’t open until 2001 because Normal pays cash for all capital improvements.

