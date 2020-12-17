100 years ago: Area banks cleared to combine

100 years ago

Dec. 17, 1920: The state has issued a permit for formation of the Arrowsmith State Bank, which will then absorb the McClure & Jacobs bank, also in Arrowsmith. Four days ago, two banks in Saybrook were given clearance to form The Saybrook Bank.

75 years ago

Dec. 17, 1945: Four families are homeless and part of downtown Clinton is a heap of smoking ruins. Two business buildings with upstairs apartments were destroyed by fire. One man was injured, and a local shoe store opened so that the displaced children could have shoes.

50 years ago

Dec. 17, 1970: Plans were unveiled for the Red Lion, an Old English-style pub, at 111 West Market. The owners, from Champaign, said it will be the first of its kind in town, with a balcony overlooking the stage and an octagon-shaped bar. The opening is projected for Feb. 5.

25 years ago

Dec. 17, 1995: Al Pierson is returning to town with a very famous orchestra in tow. He now leads the former Guy Lombardo orchestra, and a show is scheduled for Sunday night at the Lafayette Club. Pierson is the former local bandleader and school teacher Al Pizzamiglio.

