100 years ago: Area Christmas Eve programs set

100 years ago

Dec. 24, 1920: There will be two small-town Christmas Eve celebrations tonight. In Towanda, there will be a program given by schoolchildren at the Presbyterian church. At Cooksville, the program will be at the Methodist church, and will feature performances by adults and children.

75 years ago

Dec. 24, 1945: Mary Van Ness, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, threw a Christmas party for about 250 teenagers from McLean and the surrounding area. The party was open to the public and featured a giant tree and a visit from Santa Claus. Cleanup took until almost 3 a.m.

50 years ago

Dec. 24, 1970: Bergner’s plans to build a major store at Eastland Mall. This paper and WJBC are both reporting details of the plan, and Bergner’s is planning a party on Jan. 6 to make the formal announcement. A Peoria firm will build the store on land leased from Eastland’s owner.

25 years ago

Dec. 24, 1995: The 11th annual Sounds of Christmas concert was given in the State Farm Atrium. Steven Eggleston conducted the orchestra, made up of local musicians. The show is sponsored by WJBC Radio and the Music Shoppe.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.