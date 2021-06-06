100 years ago: Area leaders seek site for dam to make new water supply

100 years ago

June 6, 1921: About 30 government and business leaders rode in a caravan to the Hudson area. They were looking at possible sites where Money Creek or the Mackinaw River can be dammed to make a new water supply for Bloomington and possibly Normal. They were impressed.

75 years ago

June 6, 1946: Professionals continue to return to Bloomington after the war. Dr. R. A. Chrisman will go into his father’s dental practice on North East Street. Also, Lander Van Gundy will open an insurance office with Jack Stoltz on Beaufort Street in Normal.

50 years ago

June 6, 1971: A sort of mystery emerged when Vernon Gray found an old map with a South Street in Bloomington. He’s curator at the McLean County Historical Society. South Street is presumably Olive Street, but no other maps have been found showing South Street.

25 years ago

June 6, 1996: The Grand Café, a Chinese restaurant in downtown Bloomington, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. It began in 1921 when Charlie Lum bought a restaurant from two Chinese men and renamed in the Grand Café. Ike Chiu is the general manager, and is the fourth generation of his family to work there.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.